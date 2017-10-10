Sewerage repair remains incomplete even after weeks

LAHORE :Pits and debris dot Street No 36 of Qila Lachhman Singh (Qila Muhammadi), Ravi Road, which pose serious problems for locals.Hundreds of residents of the area accused Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) of severe negligence as it failed to repair sewerage even after the passage of weeks. Locals said a six-foot pothole had appeared on the street due to which sewage started mixing in drinking water. They said the sewerage had been repaired after complaints for months but pits and debris still exited on many parts of the street. “They pose problems to people as they cannot pass through the street with ease. The potholes also pose a threat to motorcyclists and children,” they added.

They urged Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of the situation and order authorities concerned to fill back the digging and remove the debris.