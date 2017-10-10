Mayor for covering open manholes

LAHORE :Lord Mayor Mubashar Javed has directed all the local government representatives to carry out detailed survey of their respective areas and identify civic issues, especially open manholes.

He passed these directions while addressing the 11th session of the district assembly on Monday. The session earlier offered Fateha for three children died after falling into open manholes in different city areas.

The lord mayor admitted that the death of these children was the result of negligence of Wasa and local body representatives as one failed to identify the open manholes and the other failed to cover them.

The session decided that all manholes in the city will be covered properly and this task will be given to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). The mayor said the Punjab government issued notification of devolution of powers and announced the names of deputy mayors who will supervise towns in the provincial metropolis.

Earlier, the lord mayor heard public complaints in an open court at Jinnah Hall. Representatives of local government attended the court and put forwarded complaints before the mayor.