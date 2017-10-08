Two more record statements in Mashal murder case

HARIPUR: Two more witnesses recorded their testimonies as the hearing into the Mashal murder case continued here on Saturday.

During the sixth hearing in the Central Prison Haripur, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Special Judge Fazl-e-Subhan recorded the statements of Arbab Sohail, Senior Civil Judge Mardan and Mohibur Rehman, Judicial Magistrate, taking the total number of testifying witnesses to 27 in the case. The court adjourned the hearing till October 11.