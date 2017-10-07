IHC ex-judge moves SC against appointments in higher judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Justice Azeem Afridi, former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), has submitted a petition in the Supreme Court regarding decision against the appointment of judges in the higher court. In the application filed through Moazzam Butt Advocate, it was stated that the name of former Justice Azeem Afridi was not brought under consideration in the Judicial Commission meeting on October 22, 2012.

After the stated meeting, the media reported that Justice Afridi’s name was not considered for confirmation due to his involvement in illegal appointments and the Judicial Commission also did not contradict that news report. It is stated in the petition that despite the request, Justice Azeem was not provided the Judicial Commission meeting report.

As the IHC did not take up his application and the Peshawar High Court also refused to hear the case not being in its jurisdiction, the petitioner appealed to the Supreme Court to reconsider the issue of his appointment as well provide him the Judicial Commission meeting report.