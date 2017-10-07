Jehad, Fatwa right of state only: govt

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said only the state has the right to declare Jehad and issue Fatwas in an Islamic country and no citizen has the right to call for killing of other citizens.

The minister said those issuing decrees declaring others as non-Muslims on social media would be booked and tried under the Cyber Crime Act, calling upon Ulema to denounce such Fatwas.

Speaking on floor of the National Assembly, Ahsan Iqbal said it was not the right of any individual to issue decrees and declare any person non-Muslim only to do politics in the name of religion. He said doing politics on religious sentiments is a heinous crime.

“No Maulvi of any street has the authority to declare anybody as non-Muslim,” he said, adding that such Fatwas will spread anarchy. He also called upon the religious leaders to condemn the people issuing Fatwas on social media. “We need to put an end to such trends which can threaten the country’s internal security,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

He maintained that neither anybody holds any franchise of Hubb-e-Allah and Hubb-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) nor there was any contractor for issuing decrees. “We do not need any certificate of Hubb-e-Allah and Hubb-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) from anybody,” he said. “No Maulvi has the right to issue decrees,” he said.

The minister warned that enemies of Pakistan and Islam wanted to pit the Muslims against each other and there was a need to forge unity in ranks to foil such designs. “The religious leaders should come forward to denounce such trends,” he said.

About the finality of the Prophethood, he said that the text of nomination papers in the Elections Bill, 2017 had been restored to its original shape. He made it is clear that there had been no bad intention of the Election Reforms Committee. “Finality of Prophethood cannot be compromised by the Muslims,” he added. He also appreciated the gesture shown by the all political parties for consensus to bring the nomination papers to original format.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Constitution is based on Islamic teachings. “It has been enshrined in the Constitution that no law can be enacted against the spirit of Islamic tenets,” he added.Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the National Assembly had resolved the issue while restoring oath in nomination papers. “Now there should no doubt in any mind in this connection,” he said. Sardar Yousaf appreciated all political parties for consensus on restoring the nomination papers in the Elections Bill, 2017 to their original position.

Shaharyar Afridi of the PTI said it was a sensitive issue, therefore, the names of those who were involved in making changes in the oath should be made public.Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah said the government was creating problems itself by raising the issue again, saying now it should not be discussed in the House. He stressed for strengthening unity among all ranks to completely efface the menace of terrorism from the country.

Speaking about the suicide blast at Dargah Fatehpur Sharif near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district, he stressed the need for showing complete solidarity and unity to fight the war against terrorism and called upon the political parties to join hands to defeat enemies of the country. He said that during the last four years, Pakistan had achieved significant successes in the war against terrorists. He said some elements were entering the country from across the border and hitting soft targets in the country.

Member of the National Assembly from Jhal Magsi, Amir Magsi apprised the House about details of the suicide blast at Dargah Fatehpur Sharif in which 22 people were martyred.Ijaz Jakharani of the PPP strongly condemned the incident and asked the government to announce compensation for the victims.

Nawab Yusuf Talpur condemned the incident and asked the government to arrange comprehensive security at Dargahs. The MQM parliamentarians staged a walkout from the House against continuous incidents of attacks with knife by an unknown motorcyclist in Karachi. MQM member Fauzia Hameed raised the issue in the House questioning whether the Sindh chief minister and police were helpless before a single person who so far had injured many women in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House as soon as the MQM announced the walkout.