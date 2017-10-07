Adjournment motion against censor board

LAHORE :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Saadia Sohail Rana on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in Punjab Assembly Secretariat over the lenient policy of Punjab Censor Board which, according to her, is promoting obscenity.

In the adjournment motion, Saadia Sohail Rana submitted that Punjab Censor Board had allowed many objectionable scenes in a movie which were totally against the eastern culture. Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the unlawful facilities being extended by the federal and the Punjab governments to the disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during the proceedings of Sharif family cases before NAB courts were highly detrimental to the democratic system.

Addressing workers' convention on Friday, he said the government had admitted its blunder on the issue of the oath concerning Khatm-e-Nabuwwat but it still remained to be dug out who was behind the conspiracy. He said the dialogue between the Pakistani government and the US authorities should continue but it was high time the government, parliament and the state institutions agreed on a foreign policy so that the country could begin its journey as an independent and sovereign state.

transferred: Punjab Inspector General of Police Friday issued transfers and posting orders of five DSPs. The newly posted DSPs include Abdul Hameed, Raza Husnain, Fakhar Bashir, Mohammad Nadim and Mamoon-ul-Rasheed.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of 5 officers on Friday. Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Secretary Nayyar Iqbal has been posted as OSD S&GAD. Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman Director General Sports has been transferred and posted as Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab vice Mirza Mahmood Hasan already transferred and posted as Member Board of Revenue Punjab.

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Jan Mohammad Khan has been transferred and posted as Director General Sports and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tariq Qureshi has been given charge of the Gujranwala DC Office till further order.