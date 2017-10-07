Black partridge falls prey to changing food cycle

HYDERABAD: Disruption in the natural food cycle has affected the unique black partridge (Melanoperdix niger) negatively. The excessive use of pesticides for agriculture has made a large number of insects extinct, thus putting the birds and other species dependent on those insects for food under pressure.

The black partridge is famous for its high-pitched chirping sound. It was found in agriculture fields and forests quite until recently. However, its numbers have dropped persistently, and now few sightings are reported occasionally in some areas.

Nature conservationists attribute its shrinking population to changing agriculture practices, use of machinery as well as chemical input. Though the IUCN specifically evaluated black partridge as vulnerable on its red list of threatened species, grey partridge is also not safe in the environment because of overhunting, habitat loss and disturbance in its natural diet cycle.

Reports gathered from barrage areas show that the black partridge either has disappeared or fighting the war of survival. Farmers do not know how the numbers of common birds have dwindled in the local environment, but they know it happens.

Studies on bird diet, using gut and faecal samples have shown what birds prefer to eat. Partridges, both grey and black, usually prefer seven insect groups for eating. There might be more insect groups they prefer eating in the wild, however, most of these birds have moved to crops and fall prey to dead insects and poisoned seeds.

Sindh wildlife department officials say the partridge is safe only in some protected areas mainly Nara Valley neighbourhood, Achhro Thar (white desert) and parts of barrage areas, where local chieftains traditionally have declared ban on poaching and hunting. Community people residing nearby abide by the set traditions and do not kill these birds.

The other safe areas for the black partridges are catchment of the river Indus, where community people themselves are aware. Neither do they kill the birds and animals nor do they allow outsiders to harm the species living in that area.

Farmers working in the catchment areas use old practices of agriculture and not use chemical input for their crops. Thus, there is no question of contaminated dead insects or seeds killing birds. Likewise, they have spared pieces of lands to establish groves for commercial purposes, where these wildlife species find safe habitats.

Furthermore, the people residing near the river are natural custodians of available resources - forests, trees and vegetations - deriving their livelihoods through generations. They voluntarily protect their natural resources, including birds. However, due to climatic variations the species have reportedly been vanishing or facing threats.

Agriculture researchers believe that inappropriate use of pesticides was harmful for entire life, posing threats to human health and over all environments.

The way climate change has created issues for growers, increasing attacks by strange insects and viral diseases on crops, pesticides have been termed beneficial for saving crops. But researchers say spray was not the solution to get rid of crops diseases. There was need to adapt best practices in agriculture to save the ecosystem around them. They term it the only way of saving crops and life around them.

Poor methods of cultivation have created problems, and the partridge is a victim of this behaviour adopted by unaware farmers in rural areas.

The forest and catchment areas are the natural habitat of black and grey partridge and several other species of birds, mammals, reptiles, insects and valuable plants. But over the period the forest has been cleaned and land given to people backed by successive political governments.

Nature conservationists believe that now the range of threats was beyond imagination and no areas were safe for wildlife.

Keeping black partridge in rural areas has been a favourite hobby for many people.

Some keep them in their homes as pets, while others keep them for gambling purposes. Black partridge chirping competitions used to attract thousands of people to take part. Many people used to bring their birds to the competition, where they chirped from sunrise to sunset. The most melodious of them used to win, and the prize was then given to its owner. If it stopped chirping earlier during the show, it lost the game. These games are no longer held as the population of the bird has fallen drastically. People believe the bird’s beauty itself is its enemy.

Poachers use various techniques to capture the birds for selling in the local markets. They mark an area where the birds can be spotted in abundance and then set up the trap surrounded by bushes installed with small nets at the entrance. When a partridge sitting in a cage starts chirping, other partridges get attracted towards the sound and get trapped in the nets too.

Male black partridges live alone. They only join the females in the breeding season, which starts from April and lasts till June. During mating, the female partridge flies to a male and lays eggs in the nest. When the chicks hatch, the female partridge shifts them to another place because the male partridge usually kills the new hatchlings. Grey partridge hens produce some of the largest clutches of any bird species, ranging up to 22 eggs, with an average of 16 to 18. A pair selects suitable nesting site, mostly along the grassy land.

Earlier, the nature conservationists associated with leading environmental organisations recommended to the provincial government of Sindh to nominate black partridge (Melanoperdix niger) as the provincial bird, but the authorities did not take any initiative. The lacking priorities of the government authorities have also put the nature and valuable assets vulnerable to face threats.

For protection of these valuable species, the nature conservationists suggest to maintain richness of biodiversity through community-led intervention in its natural habitats or wherever they are found.

In fact, the agriculture practice and use of chemical input is the major cause of posing threats to these birds and overall ecology, strengthening institutions for local management could be effective move for conservation.