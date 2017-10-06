Verify before you speak

A dangerous trend is being observed in several cooking shows on the TV. Few ‘cooking experts’ recommend free use of salt and sugar substitutes in large quantities .The advice coming from the so-called celebrity chefs, who list endless benefits that people could get out of it and all the health hazards that could be avoided by using these substitutes, can be extremely misleading for gullible audience.

Before voicing these advices on the TV, all experts must verify these ‘home remedies’ from a healthcare professional. In fact, it would be even better, if doctors are given some screen time so that they can create awareness among the audience regarding the use of substitutes.

Fatima Mahmud (Islamabad)