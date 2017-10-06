PSL teams retain nine players each, Multan Sultans to pick on Oct 10

KARACHI: The original five Pakistan Super League franchises have submitted names of two players each in Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories along with three players in the Silver category to the PCB.

All released players will now be eligible for selection by Multan Sultans, who will submit their picks on October 10. Players who go unselected at the expansion draft will join fresh entrants to this year’s player roster for the main draft.

Retentions:

Lahore Qalandars: Sunil Narine and Umar Akmal (Platinum), Brendon McCullum (Diamond & Mentor), Fakhar Zaman (Diamond), Yasir Shah and Sohail Khan (Gold), Cameron Delport, Aamir Yamin, and Bilawal Bhatti (Silver).

Islamabad United: Andre Russell and Misbah-ul-Haq (Platinum), Samuel Badree and Mohammad Sami (Diamond), Rumman Raees (Gold, Ambassador), Shadab Khan (Gold), Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt and Asif Ali (Silver).

Karachi Kings: Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir (Platinum), Imad Wasim and Babar Azam (Diamond), Mohammad Rizwan and Ravi Bopara (Gold), Usman Shinwari, Usama Mir and Khurram Manzoor (Silver).

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed and Kevin Pietersen (Platinum), Rilee Rossouw and Mahmudullah Riyad (Diamond), Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Nawaz (Gold), Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, and Umer Amin (Silver).

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz (Platinum), Shakib al Hasan and Kamran Akmal (Diamond), Darren Sammy (Gold, Player Coach), Hasan Ali (Gold), Haris Sohail, Chris Jordan and Mohammad Asghar (Silver).