Dr Mutahir Sheikh loses cancer battle

Dr Mutahir Ahmed Sheikh, a senior professor of Karachi University’s Department of International Relations and former president of the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS), passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

He was suffering from spinal cancer and had been admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital for the past month. His funeral prayers will be offered after Friday prayers today at KU’s Ibrahim Mosque.

Dr Sheikh had joined KU in 1995 as a lecturer in the IR department. He became assistant professor in August 1999 and was promoted as professor in 2005. He had also worked as a research officer at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs from October 2, 1988, till August 18, 1995. Dr Sheikh had completed his PhD from KU in 2001 and acquired his post-doctorate from University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, in 2006.