MAP Lahore organises seminar on “Marketing Cricket”

LAHORE: Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP) Lahore Chapter organized a seminar on “Marketing Cricket” in a local hotel. Mr. Najam Sethi, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) & Pakistan Super League (PSL) enlightened a large number of participants with the strategy and efforts put in to bring cricket back to Pakistan.

While talking about strategy Mr. Najam Sethi emphasized that PCB has introduced PSL as a brand and have succeeded in marketing the brand. Mr. Najam Sethi narrated different challenges PCB faced to organize PSL. PCB expects to reap the fruit of this successful launch of PSL through leagues in future. Talking about international cricket in Pakistan, he confirmed that Sri Lankan Cricket Team is coming to Pakistan and is proof of our concerted efforts.

Mr. Najam Sethi is confident that others teams will also come to Pakistan.

Answering a question, Mr. Najam Sethi explained PCB plans to revamp women cricket team also.

To appreciate his efforts and contribution MAP presented a memento to Mr. Najam Sethi which was jointly delivered by MAP Executive Council.***