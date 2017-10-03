UK to work closely with Pakistan

KARACHI: The United Kingdom (UK) was open for business and would work closely with Pakistan in the days to come to promote bilateral commercial relations, a British official said.

“I will visit Pakistan in November this year to forge closer economic relationship,” Rehman Chishti, member UK parliament, and trade envoy for Pakistan told Pervaiz Malik, federal commerce minister in a meeting held in London on Saturday.

During the meeting, the commerce minister welcomed the recent developments on the bilateral commercial front especially the ones related to the British government’s commitment regarding continuation of the market access for Pakistani products post Brexit and the visit of Greg Hands Minister of State for International Trade to Pakistan.

“There’s a need to initiate dialogue for a comprehensive trade relation in the future,” Malik said hoping the bilateral commercial relations between the two countries would further strengthen down the line.

Lauding the British trade envoy for his efforts, the minister invited British business houses to invest in Pakistan and reap the dividends of one of the best investor-friendly regime in the region.