FWBL hosts reception in honour of Ms Sima Kamil

KARACHI: First Women Bank Ltd., (FWBL)held a reception/award ceremony in Karachi in honour of Ms. Sima Kamil the first woman ever to reach to the position of the President/CEO of one of the largest banks of Pakistan.

In her welcome speech, Ms. Tahira Raza, President and CEO FWBL remarked that achieving this position is a huge step forward in a culture where women are invisible as far as opportunities and recognition at higher corporate levels is concerned. It is therefore imperative that various forums should also celebrate and recognize this historical break through to show case what huge feat it is for a woman in Pakistan to reach the level of success that Sima has accomplished.

The talk also recognized that women have never been held back by inadequacy or lack of ability, but rather by the orthodox and patriarchal mind-set of the masses. Ms. Raza predicted that Ms. Kamil’s expertise and knowledge of the banking industry will not only add great value to not only UBL, but also to the banking sector as a whole.

Ms. Sima Kamil President & CEO UBL thanked FWBL for organizing such a wonderful event in her honour. She shared her tremendous journey and described the importance of family support in her success but “above all, hard work always pays off”, she stated. The audience gave her a standing ovation.

Ms. Kamil’s colleagues Ms. Zubaina Sadick and Ms. Roofi Jamil also spoke and said that humanity, honesty, fairness and transparency had been the hallmarks of her personality, which made her an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

Ms. Shazia Shahid Hasan Ali the Chief Guest of the event while congratulating Ms. Kamil said “she has created history.”**