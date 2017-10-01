Youm-e-Ashur to be observed today

ISLAMABAD: All is set to observe Youm-e-Ashur--the 10th of Muharramul Haram-- with sanctity and reverence today to renew an unwavering resolve to fight tyrannical forces for the sake of righteousness and justice, besides accomplishing the cherished mission to take to the lofty level the glory of Islam.

Various mourning processions will be taken out from all the cities of the country. Elaborate security measures have been announced by the government with the deployment of thousands of military, paramilitary and police forces to avoid any untoward incident.

As many as 319 majalis and 144 registered processions will be held in Rawalpindi on the 10th of Muharram. The security agencies have declared 109 flash points and 125 sensitive points in Rawalpindi on the 10th of Muharram.

More than 6,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies, including policemen, Rangers, FC, army and special branch will provide security cover to processions of Ashura. A total of 144 processions of Taazia,Zuljinnah and Alam will be taken out from different parts of the city.

According to Rawalpindi commissioner’s office and police security branch, 79 processions and 206 Majalis were held on 9th of Muharram, while 65 processions and 113 Majalis will be held on Youm- e- Ashur (today). The local management and security agencies have divided these processions and gatherings category wise.

The law enforcement agencies have declared 63 trouble areas in category A, 46 in category B, while 25 points most sensitive. Over 10 thousand police and rangers personnel have been deployed all over the city for the security of processions and majalis.