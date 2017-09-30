Broadcaster Wasti’s 9th death anniversary observed

September 29 marked the ninth death anniversary of Syed Muhammad Yunus Wasti, a noted broadcaster of Radio Pakistan, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), and the Voice of America (VOA).

Wasti is credited with having promoted Urdu broadcasting at the international level through his dedicated efforts while serving at the two icons of international broadcasting institutions, the BBC and the VOA.

A Masters holder from the IT College, Lucknow, Wasti keenly observed society, its conflicts, justices, injustices, and development which facilitated his journalistic career. He will be best remembered for his BBC programmes, ‘Watan Se Duur’ and ‘Sairbeen’. The former programme focused on the problems and feelings of immigrants, including his own. He analysed the problem and suggested viable solutions too.

David Page, In-Charge, Eastern Services, BBC, said about Wasti, “Yunus Wasti, during his seventeen years in London with his team, proved the finest broadcaster and achieved a remarkable impact in South-East Asia and the Gulf.”