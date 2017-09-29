Fri September 29, 2017
FKP
Faisal Kamal Pasha
September 29, 2017

Ayaz Sadiq moves IHC against Pemra

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against July 31 decision of Pemra Council of Complaints (CoC) that dismissed his contentions against a private TV channel and its anchor.

The petitioner filed an application against TV channel and its anchor for leveling false allegations against him of kidnapping the father of a Nadra official to pressurise him to refrain from documenting evidence of alleged rigging in NA-122.

The petition has been filed under Section 30-A of Pemra Ordinance 2002 and against order dated July 31, 2017 by the Pemra's Council of Complaints.

