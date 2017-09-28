Saudi embassy to organise exhibition of Ghilaf-e-Kaaba today

Islamabad :The first ever exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ and Golden Door of Kaaba will start at The Centaurus, the mega shopping mall of the federal capital today (Thursday).

The exhibition which will continue for 25 days is being organised by the Saudi embassy in Islamabad at The Centaurus Mall with cooperation of management of the shopping mall

The ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ and Golden Door transported to Islamabad by a flight of the Saudi airline on Wednesday. The Saudi embassy before Eidul Azha had selected The Centaurus to hold the exhibition.

A large number of visitors are expected to turn up at the exhibition, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, the developer of the mall and three high rise towers said.

He said previously, the organisers had planned to hold the event at a five star hotel but later it was decided to organise it at the shopping mall which is in easy approach of the public.

Those visiting the exhibition will be served with ‘Aabe Zam Zam’ and dates from gardens of Madina Al Munawwara. The Saudi Government plans to hold such events in 50 countries.