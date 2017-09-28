Jarvis to resume Zim career

LONDON: Pace bowler Kyle Jarvis is leaving Lancashire before the end of his current deal to resume his international career with Zimbabwe.

Jarvis’ return will be the completion of work started by Zimbabwe’s convener of selectors Tatenda Taibu to bring prominent internationals who chose to further their career elsewhere home. Last week, Brendan Taylor left Nottinghamshire in order to return to Zimbabwe, where he was immediately re-signed on a national deal.

Taylor is expected to make his comeback in the two Test series against West Indies in October, two-and-a-half years after he signed a Kolpak deal at the end of the 2015 World Cup.

Jarvis’s absence has been much longer. He left for Lancashire in 2013, just two years after making his debut.

At the time, Zimbabwe Cricket was experiencing one of its myriad financial crisis and players had not been paid. Jarvis sought a county deal in the hope of financial security and established himself as one of the club’s most valuable players. Zimbabwe would say the same.