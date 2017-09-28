JS Bank’s Noman Azhar represents Pakistan for Hult Prize at UN HQ

KARACHI: Noman Azhar, Country Head - Branchless Banking JS Bank has joined Hult Prize Pakistan Board as a Mentor and Advisor.

He has been selected for this honorary position due to his vast experience and expertise in the field of Digital Financial Services and his efforts towards creation & promotion of a social and financial eco system for the underserved people of Pakistan. He represented Pakistan at the recently held Hult Prize Finals at the United Nations Head Quarters.

Noman is one of the brightest young professionals to have been regularly raising the Pakistani flag at different platforms for his contributions in the Digital Financial Services Sector, both locally and internationally. He has a background of working within the telecom, technology and Banking industry making him an ideal resource for the upcoming challenging era of Digital Financial Services.

He would also be mentoring the winning team of the prestigious Hult Prize, Roshni Rides. Roshni Rides constitutes a team of four Pakistan born US students, who won the 1 Million US dollar prize money for their creative idea. They proposed an idea to establish a transport network for 200 million urbanized refugees in South Asia, who do not have access to resources like markets, schools, hospitals, and places of employment. The concept which made their idea unique is the use of solar powered rickshaws.

Hult Prize is the world’s largest platform for the creation and launch of for-good, for-profit startups emerging from universities.**