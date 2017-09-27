Renowned footballer of ‘90s working as security guard

KARACHI: Former footballer Hussain Myte who was a well renowned player in the 1990’s and was known for his aggressive attitude as a defender is facing a serious financial crisis.

Hussain is serving as a security guard to support his family. Talking to ‘The News’, he said that he feels insulted because he has not been acknowledged and rewarded for his achievements.

He was a part of Sindh Red Club, who won two National Football Championships in 1975 and 1977.He also played for KMC as a defender for eight years, winning many tournaments.He also served as the coach of KMC football team for three years immediately after his retirement.

He was selected for Pakistan’s tour to Saudi Arabia in 1978 but later on due to some issues the team was not able to fly for that tour. “I and many others are facing serious financial problems,” the former national star said.

He said the government had no time to look after people like him. “We should get better treatment from the government so that we can make our ends meet,” Hussain said.He wants the government to let him serve as a coach so that he may transfer his expertise to the young generation. “I request mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and minister sports Sindh M Bux khan to consider my condition as I am hoping for some support,” he said.