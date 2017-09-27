Wed September 27, 2017
National

Agencies
September 27, 2017

School bus driver injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: The driver was injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded near a school bus on the Hanna Road on Tuesday. Initial reports suggested the explosion occurred in front of a parked school bus. “The driver of the school bus received minor injuries while the vehicle was partially damaged,” Levies sources said, while all schoolchildren remained safe.

