US diplomats call for more contacts with Pakistani businessmen

LAHORE: US Embassy commercial counsellor Steve Knode on Tuesday stressed for more business-to-business contacts between Pakistan and United States to strengthen the existing bilateral trade, and said US businessmen would help Pakistani businessmen to explore new markets in America.

Speaking to selective leading industrialists at the residence of Iftikhar Ali Malik, vice president, SAARC Chamber, and founder president Pak-US Business Council, at a luncheon on Tuesday, Knode said joint efforts were needed to further cement the existing economic ties between Pakistan and US private sector. Pakistan and US were enjoying an amicable relationship and were coalition partners against war on terror, he added.

Political and economic section chief Ann Mason, US consulate general Lahore and other USG officials were also present on the occasion, and responded to queries of local businessmen. Steve Knode further said there were many viable industrial sectors which Pakistani businessmen could exploit to get further access into American economy.

Economic counsellor Chip Laitenen and consul general Elizabeth K Trudeau said the United States valued its relationship with Pakistan and was willing to improve bilateral trade relations on sound footings. They also suggested that businessmen from the both sides should hold business to business conferences to boost sector wise cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

They said Pakistan was lucrative for investment and that US businesses were interested for investment in Pakistan. Iftikhar Ali Malik said the US should provide direct access to Pakistani products in its markets, at zero duty.

He said US President Donald Trump should announce incentives for the quick revival of the Pakistani economy as the country has also suffered losses worth trillions of dollars in the war against terror.