Tue September 26, 2017
Sports

September 26, 2017

Karachi clinch Balochistan Polo title

KARACHI: Karachi clinched the prestigious Balochistan Polo Tournament title when they beat hosts Quetta in a sensational final at Saddle Polo and Club in Quetta.Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri was the chief guest on the occasion. He stressed the need to promote sports activities in the province.He thanked Army for organising mega sports events in Balochistan. The Balochistan Polo Tournament was aimed at promoting National Harmony and Peace. Teams of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Army competed in the event.

