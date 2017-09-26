Punjab HED rejects rumours of withdrawal of notices to private universities

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has rejected the rumours that it has withdrawn letters sent to private universities barring them from admissions in unapproved and accredited programmes and apologise for it.

While talking to The News, HED Secretary (Academics) Dr Shoaib said Tuesday (today) is the last date for private universities served with letters to submit their requests for the accreditation afresh or for the regularization of unapproved faculties/ departments/ programmes and sub-campuses.

Previously the HED Punjab had barred 18 private universities and degree awarding institutes from offering admission to any student in their unapproved and unaccredited programmes. Dr Shoaib said the department is following the law and private universities would have to follow it as well.