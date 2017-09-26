Pleas against sales tax on petroleum products dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed six petitions challenging imposition of 17 per cent sales tax on petroleum products.Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions filed by Pakistan Justice Party and others challenging imposition of sales and other taxes on petroleum products.

The court had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of all parties and it was announced in open court on Monday. Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel Advocate Shiraz Zaka and Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued the sales tax and other taxes were imposed on petroleum products without approval of the parliaments whereas it was mandatory to seek approval of the parliament first for their imposition.

They pleaded the court to set aside the taxes as they were imposed without approval of the parliament.However, a law officer opposed the contentions of the petitioners’ counsel saying that the government had the authority to impose tax.