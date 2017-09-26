Indian soldiers martyr four militants in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian soldiers killed four militants during a two-day gunbattle near the heavily-militarised border in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), officials said on Monday.

Police said civilians tipped them off on Saturday about the movement of armed militants near the Line of Control (LoC), prompting a search. Three of the militants were killed on Sunday at three different locations, including at a mosque, a police statement said.

Indian Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said on Monday that a fourth militant was killed during the continuing search operation of the area. Four civilians and a soldier were wounded during the shootouts.