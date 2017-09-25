Widows get free goats in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: As many as 50 widows and poor women of Gujrat tehsil were given 100 sheep and goats free of cost through a draw in a function here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Livestock Director General (Expansion) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Gull said that total 150 rural women of Gujrat district had so far been given 184 sheep and 400 ducks without any cost. He said that 2,755 poultry units had also been provided on subsidised rates. MPA Haji Imran Zafar lauded the efforts of the Livestock Department and said that it would provide honourable jobs to the women in future. Livestock Gujranwala Director Dr Muhammad Younas and Additional Director Dr Rana Wajid Arshad Khan were also present on the occasion.

