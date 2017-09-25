Conference on project management held

Islamabad :The 6th National Project Management Conference of PMI Islamabad Pakistan Chapter on ‘Project Management in Digital World’ was held here in Islamabad.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Altaf Mukati, Vice President Academics of SZABIST. He appreciated the efforts of PMI Islamabad in arranging the activity. Mark A. Langley , President CEO PMI USA message was delivered in which he lauded the efforts of PMI to introduce digital techniques in project management. He said this new technique will enhance the skills of leadership to the project managers to address the different aspect of project management transformation.

The president of PMI Naeem Iqbal, mentioned the activities of PMI arranged during the last year. He also mentioned the upcoming activities of PMI in 2018.He elaborated the important role of PMI being played in field of project management to the practically.

The other valuable speaker at the conference were Ms. Yeliz Turunc from Microsoft, Zubair Anjum, VP, Corporate Strategy and Marketing, Systems Ltd, Yusuf Hussain, CEO, National ICT R&D Fund, Ms. Ayesha Tariq Sethi, Chief Executive officer of Sethi Learning & Company. The learned speakers elaborated the role of digital world in project management. Speaking at the occasion Dr. Syed Javaid Khurshid, Director-at-large of PMI said that more than 250 profes sionals from the field of Project Management participating in this activity.