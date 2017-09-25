Ex-VC’s autobiography to be launched today

LAHORE :The launching ceremony of the autobiography of University of Health Sciences (UHS), member board of governors and ex-Vice Chancellor, Prof Malik Hussain Mubbashar will be held on Monday (today) at the Shams Auditorium of the University.

The autobiography “Meem Bashar” has been published by Sang-e-Meel Publications. Prof. Malik Hussain Mubbashar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz), who served as VC UHS from 2003 to 2012, has been recognized with the title ‘Professor Emeritus’ by the Syndicate of the University.

Currently he is serving as the member Board of Governors UHS. He holds the chair of the Global Mental Health Network based at the World Bank, Washington. He is a member of WHO Expert Committee on Mental Health and Drug Dependence, regional coordinator of Eastern Mediterranean region, International Consortium on Mental Health Policy and Services.