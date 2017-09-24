Six cops hurt as security vehicle of Balochistan minister overturns

Print Story
DI KHAN: Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured when a security squad vehicle of the Balochistan home minister’s family overturned on Saturday.
According to details, a security vehicle accompanying the family of Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti overturned due to over speeding near Al-Mohiz Sugar Mill in Dera Ismail Khan.
