Sun September 24, 2017
National

INP
September 24, 2017

Six cops hurt as security vehicle of Balochistan minister overturns

DI KHAN: Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured when a security squad vehicle of the Balochistan home minister’s family overturned on Saturday.

According to details, a security vehicle accompanying the family of Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti overturned due to over speeding near Al-Mohiz Sugar Mill in Dera Ismail Khan.

 

