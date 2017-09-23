Rags to riches

The young generation of Sindh has been deprived of better job opportunities since last decade. The PPP government has not taken any commendable steps to deal with rising unemployment in the province. The only ray of hope for the people of Sindh was brought by the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif. His various schemes like Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, Youth Training Programme and Fee Reimbursement Scheme encouraged many people to pursue higher studies.

Many students, including me, were selected on merit basis for the internship programme. Now we request the current prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, to introduce a Job Scheme for fresh graduates or to offer hard working interns a permanent job in the organisations they are currently working at.

Amjad Ali Soomro (Hyderabad)