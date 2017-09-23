Scattered rain likely

LAHORE: Scattered rain on Friday increased humidity level in the city while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The city received scattered but heavy rainfall at various localities, including Township, Model Town, Gulberg, Faisal Town, Muslim Town, Ferozepur Road, Kot Lakhpat, Wahdat Road, Garden Town, Ichhra and Shah Jamal. Met officials said nine mm rain was recovered in the city areas.

Met office said that weak seasonal low lay over Balochistan and adjoining areas while a weak westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. Met officials predicted mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country. They said that rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. On Friday, maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi and Lasbela where mercury reached 42°C. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 33°C and minimum was 25.8°C. Humidity level was 56 percent.