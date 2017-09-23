HEC launches Young Peace and Development Corps

Islamabad :On the occasion of International Day of Peace, Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday launched Young Peace and Development Corps (YPDC).

The launch event, jointly organised by Ministry of Interior and HEC, also featured oath taking of the YPDC and a panel discussion highlighting role of youth in combating extremism. Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal was chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Arshad Mirza, Secretary Interior, vice chancellors, faculty members and students from different institutions were also present at the event.

In his address, the minister reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism. He revealed that peace and stability are inevitable for a country to make progress, as development and prosperity hinge upon peace and harmony. He said that peace carries a central role in the life of an individual and well-being of any society. He stated that Pakistan needs to learn from history, regretting that the country has been indulged in wars fought for others. Citing the Newsweek report published in 2013, he said Pakistan was portrayed as the most dangerous country to live, but during the last four years Pakistan has seen a big change and now the western media is portraying Pakistan as an emerging economy.

The Minister said corruption is indeed a threat which Pakistan has to get rid of, however the media has a great role to project positive side of the country so as to spread optimism.

Administering oath to the members of YPDC, the Minister said the platform of YPDC will be a torchbearer of peace and development of Pakistan. He urged the youth to promote a culture of tolerance and healthy argumentation instead of resorting to violence. He observed that a few students recently found involved in anti-social activities do not represent the entire fabric of academia. “It is high time to wage a war through knowledge.”