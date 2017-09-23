PAT protests at Civil Secretariat for Najafi report

LAHORE :Workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and heirs of martyred of the Model Town incident staged a protest in front of Civil Secretariat Friday.

They gathered here to get a copy of Baqir Najafi report. A delegation, including Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Chaudhry Ishtiaq and president of civil society network Abdullah Malik reached the office of Home Secretary Azam Sulaiman and demanded for a copy of Baqar Najafi report that was handed over to the Home Department as the Lahore High Court had decided to make it public.

Home Secretary was not available in the office. On this, they submitted the application to the office, they said. Khurram Gandapur alleged that special secretary present in the office refused to give them a report and said only home secretary could decide about the fate of the application and copy of the report. He said they were told by special secretary that home secretary was in a meeting somewhere else; even he could not be contacted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the application was submitted to the office of Home Secretary at 12:30. The delegation and demonstrators had been waiting for long time but the home secretary was not available at his office. In the evening, the PAT workers called off the protest.

According to Gandapur, there was clear instruction to Home Department by the LHC to make report public but they did not provide us the report and it seemed that the Home Secretary and Special Secretary were serving the rulers' interests.

The protesters said they will again knock at the door of the LHC. Gandapur said the victims of the Model Town incident wanted justice and would go to every possible forum wherever they could.

PML-Q: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Q from Jhelum headed by Ch Arif and Abid Jotana called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders, including party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence.

According to a press release issued Friday, the delegation members included Muhammad Abdullah Asim, Erum Ejaz, Maria Ejaz and Inamul Haq advocate while Nadir Duggal advocate was also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that in the Model Town tragedy, PML-Q is standing shoulder to shoulder at every level with Pakistan Awami Tehreek, real culprits have been exposed and will meet their end soon InshaAllah. Despite clear order of the Lahore High Court the Punjab government is adamant, he said, adding that the PML-Q demanded that report of Justice Baqir Najafi be made public at the earliest. He said that culprits of Model Town tragedy were creating hurdles in the way for dispensation of justice to the affectees.

Our faith is that the oppressor will come in the grip of Almighty Allah soon, he added.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said how long the Punjab government is going to put up obstructions in the way of justice; justice shall be done after all because no matter how much the culprits hide they essentially come in the grip of law one day or the other.