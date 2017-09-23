Academia visits PAAPAM factories

KARACHI: Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) is building bridges between academia and industry by organising a visit of various faculties to factories, a statement said on Friday.

PAAPAM chairman Mashood Ali Khan led the academia liaison on Friday with prominent faculty members of NED University of Engineering and Technology and Sir Syed University, visiting the PAAPAM member factories, it added.

Khan said that the core agenda of this visit was to ascertain the gap between the academia and industry.“Moreover, the main focus was to engage the faculty towards the industry’s existing problems, addressing them with a proactive approach,” he added.

The PAAPAM has also advised the private sector's involvement in advisory boards of the universities, as NED University had already practiced it, it added.