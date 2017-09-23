Pak-Thai trade boosting deal in final stages: envoy

KARACHI: Suwat Kaewsook, Consul General of Thailand, on Friday said that Bangkok and Islamabad are about to finalise a free trade agreement (FTA), which after taking effect, is expected to double the bilateral trade between the two countries.

“Pakistan has made substantial progress over the years and bilateral trade and diplomatic relations between both the countries have further strengthened,” the Thai envoy said addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day ‘Thailand Exhibition.’

Kaewsook added that around 45 Thai companies were displaying new range of technology and products in the exhibition which reflected the confidence of Thai investors. Shamim Ahmed Firpo, president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), who inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest, said the Pak-Thai FTA would increase the bilateral trade from current $1 billion to around $2.5 billion.

“This exhibition shows that anti Pakistan propaganda by the western media has failed as so many Thai companies are here to promote their products from categories like foods, beverages, garments, medicine, cosmetic, fashion accessories, gifting items, decorative accessories, health & beauty, household, kitchenware, leather, and footwear,” Firpo said.

Highlighting the immense potential of trade between the two countries, he informed the guests that major exports from Pakistan to Thailand included yarn/fibers, chemicals, finished oils, edible meat etc. “Still, there are plenty of other products capable of capturing share in Thai markets,” the KCCI chief remarked. Arif Suleman, honorary trade advisor to Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, updated the participants on a recent visit of a delegation of Thai companies that interested in investing in seafood processing sector.