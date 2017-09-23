Sat September 23, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
September 23, 2017

Soybean up

SYDNEY: U.S. soybeans were little changed on Friday, but were on track for a fifth straight weekly gain as strong demand for U.S. supplies underpins gains.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, taking gains to more than 4 percent over the past five weeks. The most active corn futures were down nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly loss.

The most active wheat futures were up nearly 1 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to more than 3 percent. Wheat was supported as excessive rains in Argentina have threatened yield prospects, while Australia´s crop has suffered from persistent dryness in the east.

