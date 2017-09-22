Sindh minister demands Musharraf’s extradition by Interpol

KARACHI: While strongly condemning allegations of ex-president Pervez Musharraf against Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that former military ruler had chosen to speak at a time when the PPP had challenged the court’s judgement in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Sindh Information minister said the former military ruler has become afraid of getting arrested in the case and has started making false allegations out of panic. The information minister said Musharraf is making these allegations as he could see the noose getting tightened around him. He also demanded the former military ruler to be brought back to the country by Interpol.

“Pervez Musharraf remained president even after assassination of Benazir Bhutto but he never made this allegation, but is now making the statements when the matter has been referred to the court,” he said. “We will go to any level on the issue of the murder of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as blood of Mohtarma would not go in vain. Her killers would be exposed,” said the Sindh information minister.

He demanded that a joint investigation team should be constituted to investigate the Benazir Bhutto murder.