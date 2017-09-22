LHC’s decision on Model Town inquiry report appreciable, says Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the Lahore High Court’s order for making Justice Baqir Najafi inquiry report on Model Town tragedy public is the first step towards punishment for the killers of 14 innocent people and causing injuries to dozens.

Replying to questions from the media regarding the verdict, he said the order of the High Court is appreciable and this has been possible only after three years long prayers and efforts of the relatives of the martyrs and the injured, we also appreciate their patience, determination and courage.

“Believers of supremacy of the humanity, law and justice also have belief that Insha-Allah the blood of the 14 martyrs and innocent injured will not go waste and Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and their colleagues involved in the tragedy will not escape punishment for their doing. Justice will be done as a result of faith in the justice of Almighty Allah. We and our party are supporting the affected of the tragedy right from the first day and will continuing doing that, not only Pakistan but the whole world will see how many approvers come to the fore who will unveil the facts because they had per force carried out illegal orders but now their conscious is pinching them and they are ready to confess righteousness and truth at appropriate forum and occasion.”

Replying to a question, Ch Pervaiz Elahi expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah with Whose blessings this report has survived any fire incident otherwise there are instances of this tenure that such records inquiry reports, buildings and even living persons had been submitted to the fire and all evidence reduced to ashes.