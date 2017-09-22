125,000 police officials to provide foolproof security in Punjab during Muharram

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that at least 125,000 officers and officials of Punjab Police would provide foolproof four-layered security cover to the sensitive Majalis and processions during Muharram to mainatain law and order in all districts of the province.

He directed all the RPOs and DPOs to personally devise security plan for sensitive Majalis and processions. He asked the officers to ensure implementation of hours of Najalis and processions and launch search, sweep and combing operations at and around the designated places.

The IG expressed these views while chairing a video link conference of RPOs and DPOs at the CPO on Thursday. Senior officers of CPO also attended the conference.

The IG was told in the meeting that 124,537 police officers and officials, including police volunteers, special police and Razakars had been deployed for the security of 36,216 Majalis. It was told that 135,370 officers and officials would be deployed for the security of 9,173 processions of Ashura of Muharram.

Arif Nawaz also stressed on the screening and scanning of routes and enhance patrolling in the specific areas. A detailed code of conduct for Muharram has also been issued under which display of weapons will be banned and the Laudspeaker Act will be strictly implemented.

Meanwhile, a Chinese delegation led by Chinese consul general called on the IG and discussed the matters of mutual interest. The IG told the delegation about the functionality of SPU working for the security of foreigners especially Chinese.