NDMA holds National Training Workshop

Islamabad :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat has said that sensitisation of humanitarian worker is a necessary requirement to be met during the disasters and emergencies. He stated this while addressing the participant of a three-day National Training Workshop on ‘Preparedness against Gender Based Violence in Emergencies’ here.

NDMA chairman has said that women were the 49% of the population of Pakistan and their participation in the development was mandatory for the progress of the country. Their interest must a safeguarded and they must be provided equal opportunities to participate the developmental activities, he said. He observed that such conducive working environment for women workers can only be ensure by sensitizing humanitarian worker and general public at large.

The workshop was organised by NDMA in collaboration with UNFPA from September 18 to 20 at NDMA in Islamabad. Key representatives from Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, KPK and ICT from various government ministries and departments, members of the GBV, protection cluster partners, UN agencies and NGOs, who are active in humanitarian preparedness and response and in capacity to influence humanitarian programming, policy development in the field, participated in the workshop.

The training workshop was aimed to provide the participants a brief overview of the process of incorporating Gender Based Violence (GBV) prevention and response into humanitarian assessments, strategic planning, project cycle and monitoring and accountability.

While speaking at the occasion UNFPA representative Ms Anna said that Women’s socio-cultural positioning exposes them to greater risks of GBV during disasters and protracted emergencies. For the humanitarian community, the overarching challenge is to prevent GBV, while standing ready to respond effectively when it occurs, she said. She further urged that responders need to make themselves aware of possible risk factors and become sensitive to GBV across their prevention, preparedness, and response and recovery efforts. She also lauded the vital role which NDMA has played in all emergencies in Pakistan, before, during and after disasters and said that NDMA has effectively responded to humanitarian needs whenever required.