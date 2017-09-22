Notices served on 23 building owners

Rawalpindi: The notices have been served on owners of 23 buildings including 10 commercial plazas whose maps/layout plans were approved in the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) without submission of fee or following set legal procedures.

The issue of approval of the layout plans of these buildings was raised in the audit report after which the high ups of the RCB have decided to take necessary action in this respect. It is pertinent to mention here that the buildings that have been built without approved map or without map till 2010 in different areas of RCB would be regularized after charging penalty to their owners. An official said if the relevant staff members would be found involved in approval of layout plans without payment of fee then strict action would be taken against them. The members of the RCB in the recent past also pointed out irregularities due to which inquiry was launched against four building checkers. RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood said the notices have been served on the owners of all those buildings that have been built without payment of fee required for the approval of the layout plans.