Fri September 22, 2017
Lahore

September 22, 2017

306,366 online admission applications processed

LAHORE :As many as 306,366 applications have been processed for admissions to public sector colleges of Punjab through Online College Admissions System (OCAS) since the launch of admission cycle starting on July 27, 2017 to date, said a press release issued on Thursday. The OCAS has been developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab. The system provides a web-based facility for applicants to submit admission application forms online. It is built to provide easy, efficient and reliable access to students for admissions to the government colleges for higher education. 

