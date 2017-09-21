Imran deceitful, dances to others’ tune: Bilawal

SAHIWAL: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday declared Imran Khan deceitful and Nawaz Sharif a liar.He said the PTI chief used to dance to others’ tunes. He said incompetent rulers had deceived the nation time and again.

He said neither Imran nor Nawaz had solutions to the problems faced by the country. He said reactionary parties were ruling Punjab and added that banned outfits had contested the NA-120 by-election.Addressing a rally at Zafar Ali Stadium, Bilawal said the Sharif family only cared about their businesses, not the poor nation. He added that although the people were the source of power, their rights had been usurped.

He said the scions of dictators were sucking the people’s blood by disguising as democrats. Bilawal claimed that the farmers were being deprived of their rights but the PPP, after coming into power, would give ‘Kissan Card’ to those who owned less than 30 acres of land.

“The PPP has always fought for the farmers’ rights,” he said, promising that the PPP would implement a ‘Kissan Support System’ to facilitate the farmers. The programme would allow the farmers to get interest-free loans, he said and also promised to increase salaries and pensions. The PPP chairman also claimed that his party was holding huge rallies but media owners did not give coverage to them although their journalists attended the gatherings.