MoU signed for promoting better education, career options

KARACHI: Jang Media Group today signed a memorandum of understanding with Falcon Education and Consultancy Services in Lahore, to work collaboratively in the field of education, career counselling and corporate training. The MoU was signed by Sarmad Ali of the Jang Media Group and Syed Abidi of Falcon Education at a ceremony at Karachi.

Jang Group has a history of promoting education in the country and has a variety of initiatives in its portfolio that cater to education promotion. Falcon Education has a strong student consultancy experience spanning over more than two decades and is considered as one of the most successful education consultants in the country.

Both organizations have partnered on various occasions for seminars, expos and events that have helped young students aspiring to pursue degrees in international universities. While speaking at the occasion, Sarmad Ali emphasized the need for introducing innovative education initiatives to equip our younger generation with tools with which they can compete internationally.

“We have been providing platforms to students who want to pursue higher education at local institutions through our education expos across the country for over a decade now. We feel it is time that we extend this initiative to international platforms” he said.

Mr Abidi was confident that with the help of Jang Media Group, they will be able to form a more comprehensive consultancy platform in near future. “It is going to be an education and career counseling initiative with a holistic approach towards preparing our future generations,” he said.

“We are committed to providing opportunities to our future generations for their brighter future. A more prepared youth automatically means a stronger Pakistan, he added.

The objectives of the MoU focused on providing premium student placement, consultancy and training services through events and expos so that the students are guided in a manner that helps them secure admissions in the finest international institutions of the world. —