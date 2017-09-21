Muharram moon sighting today

Islamabad :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi today evening (Thursday) to sight the moon of Muharram with its head, Mufti Munibur Rehman, in the chair.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also hold meetings in different parts of the country to help the central committee reach any decision on the start of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

Mufti Munib will make the final announcement about the sighting of moon or otherwise. If the Pakistan Meteorological Department's latest forecast is to be believed, there is a high likelihood of Muharram beginning on September 22 (Friday).

“According to the astronomical parameters, there is fair chance of the sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1439 AH, on the evening of September 21 i.e. on 29th of Zilhij, 1438 AH. That moon will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 10:30 PST on September 20,” Abdul Rashid, director at the Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, said.

The weatherman said according to the climate records, the weather was expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country on September 21.

The country's main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, is assisted by the PMD, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.