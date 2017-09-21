Girl allowed to go with husband

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Wednesday allowed a newly-married Muslim convert girl to go with her husband as she declined to live with her family. Pursuant to the court’s direction, Chunian police of Kasur recovered the girl from the detention of her family and produced before the court.

Muhammad Arshad had filed a habeas corpus petition for the recovery of his wife Shabnam from the custody of her parents. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the petitioner and his wife converted to Islam from Christianity and the girl being a sui juris (legally major) contracted marriage with her free will. However, he said family of the girl abducted her from the petitioner’s home and kept her in illegal detention.

He alleged that the family of the detainee had been subjecting her to severe torture and forcing her to dissolve the marriage with the petitioner. The counsel asked the court to order the police to recover the detained wife of the petitioner from the unlawful custody of her family. Justice Abdul Aziz had directed the Chunian City SHO to recover the detainee and produce her before the court. In compliance with the order, the SHO produced the girl before the court.

When asked by the court, Shabnam said she embraced Islam and married the petitioner on her free will and did not want to live with her family. In light of her statement, the judge allowed the girl to go with her husband.