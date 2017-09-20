KMC told to ensure completion of ADP schemes

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar directed heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation departments to ensure schemes initiated under the annual development programme (ADP) for the year 2016-17 are completed in time.

He announced this while presiding over a meeting at the KMC head office to review the progress of the development schemes in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner, Nawaz Naseem, chairmen of finance, works (civil), sports, parks, culture committees of the city council and financial advisor Dr Asghar Abbas, DG Works, senior director municipal services, senior director CSR, director information Technology, director technical, director planning finance and other concerned officers.

Progress reports for current ADP schemes under the municipal services, parks and horticulture, culture, sports and recreation and information technology departments came under review and a work plan for the next year was discussed.

The mayor urged officers to speed up work on these schemes and keep him informed of any technical difficulties the officers face in completion of the projects through a report.

He said that besides the ongoing schemes, new projects should also be suggested to facilitate Karachi’s residents.

He said chairmen of union councils have an important role to play and their monitoring could ensure timely completion and quality of the projects. Akhtar also directed officers to improve their coordination and team work so that city’s problems are resolved at the earliest.