UCs’ chairmen concerned over water shortage in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The chairmen of several union councils in the monthly meeting of Municipal Corporation expressed concern over problem of water shortage occurring in Rawalpindi city and stressed upon the government for taking measures to improve the situation. They warned if the problem was not addressed in the next four to five years the issue would become severe.

The members through a resolution stressed upon the government for linking water pipeline of Barotha dam with Rawalpindi to avert any crisis like situation in the next five years. For this purpose the government should approve a grant they said.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Rawalpindi, Sardar Naseem held at Jinnah Hall, Municipal Corporation office here Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by deputy mayor, Rawalpindi and members elected on special seats.

The chairman of UC 20, Haji Arshad Mahmood draw the attention of the mayor towards supply of drinking water from Rawal Dam which he termed unhygienic. Couple of months back a large number of fish died due to contaminated water. He said that CDA has admitted that the water supplied from Rawal Dam is unhygienic and dangerous for the health of citizens. The waste of poultry farms and Bani Gala falls into the Rawal Dam making it contaminated. A large number of people are being infected by hepatitis because of drinking contaminated water supplied from the source of Rawalpindi. It reflects the inefficiency and indifference of the civic bodies. He proposed the Mayor for forming a committee comprising members of CDA and Wasa to resolve this issue in the best interest of the people.

The members also called upon the Mayor for taking measures for improving the system of fire brigade in Rawalpindi. They alleged at present the condition of fire brigade is very poor. There is shortage of fire fighting vehicles and staff. The water pipes of fire extinguish vehicles are leaking. If any incident of fire occurs, the fire brigade is unable to extinguish it because of poor condition of vehicles and shortage of staff.

The mayor assured the UCs chairmen to work on their issues seriously and adopt effective measures to rectify the situation. However, he directed the officials of Wasa for improving the drainage and sewerage system from Banni as water accumulates in Murree Road during rains. He directed them to build manholes and outlets on roads to assure smooth flow of water during rains.

When one of the chairmen drew attention of mayor towards dearth of space in the grave yards, Sardar Naseem told that 200 kanal land has been acquired in Rakh Dhamiyal, Rawalpindi, for new graveyard. Work is being carried out to start construction work which would be completed in next 6 months.

Earlier at the start of the meeting, the chairmen presented a resolution which denounced the brutal killings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar by Burmese armed forces . They demanded off the United Nations and other human rights.