I received an extortion chit in 2010: Sindh governor

KARACHI: The Karachi of today offers much greater business opportunities only because the era of target killings and extortion chits has been brought to an end. This city has seen a time when nobody was safe from extortionists. I too had received one in 2010 and brought the matter to the notice of an acquaintance in a political party.

This anecdote was shared with newsmen by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair during his visit to the Kharadar General Hospital on Tuesday. “Karachi’s security situation has improved tenfold over the past four years. That has spurred a healthy increase in investors' interest and the government remains committed to doing whatever is necessary to maintain this progress towards peace. To this end, the Sindh Rangers would remain deployed in the province for as long as needed,” he said. Zubair stated that development of Karachi was the next main objective of the federal government.